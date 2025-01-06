Number of birds rescued after fuel oil pollution in Kuban announced

6 Jan. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Krasnodar Territory, over 5,600 birds have been rescued after fuel oil pollution after the tanker wreck in the Black Sea, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region reports.

According to the ministry, the birds were taken to special centers, where they were washed and saved. It is emphasized that more than 5,600 birds have been rescued.

The Kuban operational headquarters stated that about 1,000 birds were tagged in the Krasnodar "Safari Park", 245 of which have already been released back into the wild.

The park itself said that it is ready to accept another 600 birds. Ornithologists and doctors have confirmed that the birds being transported by bus are no longer in danger.