Armenian Armed Forces shell Azerbaijan again

6 Jan. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian military again shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army.

The provocation occurred at 14:10 local time. Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on positions located in the settlement of Zabukh in the Lachin distrcit.

Let us remind you that earlier in the morning, information appeared that Armenia had shelled Azerbaijani positions in the Lachin district. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have fired at the positions of Azerbaijani soldiers several times in recent days.