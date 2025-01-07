Russia and Iran prepare to cooperate in energy and defense

7 Jan. 12:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Defense and security issues will be included in the new agreement between Moscow and Tehran, Esmail Baghaei, the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said during a briefing yesterday.

The date for signing the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement has already been determined. The leaders of the two states will sign the document on January 17. President of the Islamic Republic Masoud Pezeshkian will arrive in Moscow for signing the document. The text of the agreement was agreed upon at the end of 2024.

"The cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia has various aspects. Its important part focuses on trade and economic issues, energy, as well as defense and security",

Baghaei said.

Currently, the countries have an agreement on the foundations of relations and principles of cooperation, which was signed in 2001. A representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry explained that the scope of cooperation between Moscow and Tehran has significantly expanded since the signing of the previous agreement. That is why it is necessary to update the document.