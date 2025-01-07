Black boxes from crash site in Aktau deciphered in Brazil

7 Jan. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Brazilian aviation experts have informed local media about the completion of work to decipher the black boxes of the Azerbaijani airliner, which made a hard landing near Aktau on December 25 last year.

Specialists from Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center of the Brazilian Air Force focused on deciphering and analyzing the data recorded by the black boxes of aircraft.

At this stage, all data from both black boxes has been completely extracted and rechecked.

The results of the work of the Brazilian experts have been submitted to the authorities of Kazakhstan, who are organizing an investigation into the disaster in Aktau.