Irakli Kobakhidze calls Christmas embodiment of Georgian values

7 Jan. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia is one of the countries with a predominantly Orthodox Christian population. Traditionally, on the day of the great Orthodox holiday of the Nativity of Christ, not only the clergy but also the political leadership of the republic congratulates citizens. On this night, the Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze addressed the residents of Georgia.

Kobakhidze, together with the new President Mikheil Kavelashvili, the Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, heads of ministries and MPs from the ruling Georgian Dream party, attended the Christmas service at the Tbilisi Holy Trinity Cathedral.

First of all, the Prime Minister stated that Orthodox Christmas is the embodiment of faith, love and hope, that is, the foundational values ​​of Georgian culture and history.

"This great Christian holiday, dear to all of us, embodies love, hope, renewal, faith in a bright future — the values ​​that have defined our entire culture and history and still guide our daily lives",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

On this occasion, Kobakhidze wished every Georgian family love and happiness, and maintenance of peace in the country.