Fuzuli prepares to build new neighborhoods for returning residents

7 Jan. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Az Technocon Group (ATG) will soon begin demolishing the ruins in a number of Fuzuli's neighborhoods, left after three decades of occupation of the region by Armenian troops. These works are necessary for the construction of new housing, where local residents returning to their hometown will settle.

The contract with ATG is valued at almost $50 thousand. Preparatory works for the demolition have already been carried out by state structures responsible for construction in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region.

This initiative is part of the second phase of Fuzuli's revival nd the return of the indigenous population to the city.

Once the ruins are cleared, construction of several mid-rise residential blocks, along with all essential urban infrastructure for life and work in these neighborhoods will begin.