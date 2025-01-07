2025 declared Year of the Family in Türkiye

7 Jan. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the decision that this year will be the Year of the Family in the country. The prerequisite for this decision was the concerning demographic statistics in the republic in post-Covid times.

According to Erdoğan, in 2023, the birth rate in Türkiye fell to a critical level, with the average fertility rate at just 1.51 children per woman. The Turkish leader described this trend as a serious threat to the nation's future.

The president called on Turkish families to try to have at least three children, if only the spouses have the finances and health to do so.

The Turkish government will meet on Thursday to discuss a program to support increasing the birth rate in the country during the Year of the Family. Cabinet members have promised to take all necessary steps to support Turkish citizens in expanding their families.