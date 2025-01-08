Indonesia officially joins BRICS

8 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Indonesia formally joined BRICS as a full member, Brazil's government said.

Brazil assumes BRICS leadership from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025.

"The Brazilian government congratulates the government of Indonesia on its accession to the BRICS. Indonesia, which has the largest population and economy in Southeast Asia, shares with the other group members support for the reform of global governance institutions and positively contributes to deepening cooperation in the Global South, priority issues for Brazil's BRICS presidency," the statement reads.

Indonesia's candidacy was first approved by BRICS leaders at the Johannesburg Summit in August 2023. However, as Indonesia was preparing for general elections in February 2024, the nation formally communicated its intent to join the bloc only after the new government was formed.

Initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the group expanded last year with the accession of Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia and the UAE.

Currently, BRICS accounts for 40% of the world's population and 35% of global GDP, making it a significant player on the geopolitical stage.