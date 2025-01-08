Iran names first region candidate to relocate its capital from Tehran

8 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced plans to relocate Iran's capital to the southern part of the country.

"The new capital will certainly be in the south, specifically in the Makran region," Mohajerani said.

She emphasized that while relocating the capital is not an urgent issue, an in-depth expert evaluation is crucial due to Tehran's growing population and environmental challenges.

Mohajerani explained that two councils have been established to address the current capital's problems and to explore the maritime economy, including the potential relocation to the Makran coast.

The Makran region, located in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province, offers strategic advantages due to its proximity to the Gulf of Oman. This area is an untapped treasure for Iran, with the potential to transform into a significant commercial and maritime hub, enhancing Iran's trade capabilities and reducing the economic burden on Tehran.

The Makran coast presents an opportunity for economic diversification. The region boasts over 1,000 kilometers of coastline, with the Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone being developed since 2003, aiming to become an international trade corridor connecting Central Asia to the Indian Ocean.