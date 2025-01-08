Putin and Aliyev express condolences to Xi Jinping

8 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent their condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the deaths caused by the earthquake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake had struck the Tibet Autonomous Region on the border with Nepal. According to the latest official data, the death toll was at least 126 people, and the number of injured was 188.

The Russian leader's telegram was published on the Kremlin website.

"Please accept our sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the earthquake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones as a result of this natural disaster and wishes a speedy recovery to all those affected," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani president also has sent a letter of condolences to Xi Jinping regarding the victims of the earthquake.