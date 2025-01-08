Azerbaijan's acceptance into D8 demonstrates country's authority - Ilham Aliyev

8 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's acceptance into D8 once again demonstrates the authority of our country, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with local channels on January 7.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan was the first member accepted after the initial expansion decision of the organization, which was established nearly thirty years ago. He noted that this reflects the country's authority and, at the same time, its role in the international arena.