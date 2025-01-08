Ilham Aliyev touches on Azerbaijan's future relations with Iran

8 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in his interview with local television channels, touched upon the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as the future policy of Iran's new leadership.

"It is a bit early to talk about this. Because we have not had any serious contacts with the current Iranian leadership yet. There have been certain contacts between members of the government. They were more related to economic and transport issues," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state also recalled some points regarding the deterioration of relations with the previous government. The act of terror was committed against Azerbaijan's embassy, it was an organized terrorist act. According to him, there were many factors that gave grounds to say this. First, for about 40 minutes, not a single police car approached the building.