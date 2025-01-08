Trump preparing for meeting on Ukraine with Putin

8 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he plans to discuss efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump suggested such a meeting could take place after his inauguration on January 20, Fox News reported.

When asked by a journalist about the timing of the potential discussion, he refrained from giving a specific date but stated, "I know that Putin would like to meet."

Trump also expressed hope that the conflict in Ukraine would end within six months. "I hope long before six months," he added.