INRIX recently released its 2024 Global Traffic Scorecard, the annual commuting benchmark covering more than 900 urban areas across the globe.

Istanbul topped the list of the most-congested urban areas as traffic delays surged 15% from 2023 to 105 hours lost per driver, besting both New York and Chicago at 102 hours lost.

London has maintained its infamous status as Europe’s most congested city, with drivers losing an average of 101 hours to traffic jams in 2024.