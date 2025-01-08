NPP construction to create thousands of jobs for population of Kazakhstan

8 Jan. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev revealed how many people will be involved in the nuclear power plant construction in Kazakhstan.

According to him, some 5,000 people will have been employed by 2030 under the NPP construction project.

"In 2032, this number will increase to around 10,000. At least, 2,000 people will be employed at the operational stage,” Satkaliyev said.

According to the minister, domestic colleges will launch new programs to train personnel for the NPP.

In October, Kazakhstan held a nationwide a referendum on a nuclear power plant construction. More than 71% of voters voted for the NPP construction, while more than 26% voted against.