Armenia comments on issue of Russian military base in Gyumri

8 Jan. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian government is not currently discussing any changes to the agreement on the deployment of Russia's military base in the republic, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a press conference.

"The issue of withdrawing the Russian military base from Armenia is not on the agenda at the moment," Ararat Mirzoyan said.

The Armenian diplomat recalled that Russian border guards were temporarily stationed in Armenia and provided services until Armenia itself was able to perform the necessary work on its own at Zvartnots airport and the checkpoint on the Iranian border.

"If there will be an open border and trust with Turkey, we can discuss this matter," Mirzoyan stressed.

The Russian 102nd Military Base is located in Gyumri near the Armenian-Turkish border.