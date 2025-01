9 Jan. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian on January 8.

The Azerbaijani head of state emphasized that Ahmadian’s visit to Azerbaijan provided an excellent opportunity to discuss prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

The meeting also addressed political, economic, transportation, energy, and other areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran.