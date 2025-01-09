9 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Dream ruling party warned the European Parliament may demand that Georgia start a war with Russia.

The party's political council criticised the European Parliament for passing five resolutions it described as “aimed at undermining the sovereignty of Georgia”.

It was noted that in the fifth resolution, the EP made a demand - imposition of sanctions on Russia.

"Given this pattern, it is likely that the body will soon openly call for a war with Russia in its sixth resolution," the statement reads.

The resolutions, the party claimed, “not only demanded punitive actions against Ivanishvili and other Georgian leaders but also sought to impose external social agendas, such as repeal of laws against LGBT propaganda”.

Through these resolutions, the EP called for the punishment of Ivanishvili, the release of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, repeal of the law against LGBT propaganda, and more.