Air Astana flight makes emergency landing in Aktau

9 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Air Astana flight heading from Türkiye’s resort city of Antalya to the Kazakh city of Almaty made an emergency landing in the city of Aktau.

According to Air Astana’s press service, an Airbus A321 aircraft belonging to the airline took off from Antalya early Wednesday but had to make an emergency landing in Aktau due to a malfunction in the safety valve of the plane’s central fuel tank.

The report added that the flight is expected to take off again on January 9 due to the need for a spare part, which will be delivered from Almaty. The passengers of the delayed aircraft are being provided with meals and are being accommodated in hotels.