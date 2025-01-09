Turkish armed forces put on combat readiness for military operation in Syria

9 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Armed Forces have been put on combat alert due to a possible military operation in Syria against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants, Turkish media reported.

"Ankara, which demands necessary measures against the terrorist organization from the new Syrian administration, continues to prepare for any scenarios. Troops on the border have been put on combat alert for a possible operation," Türkiye newspaper reported.

It was noted that Ankara is preparing for all possible scenarios.

Earlier, it was said that Turkey may launch a military operation against the PKK/YPG unless they accepted Ankara’s ultimatum - fighters should leave Syria immediately.