9 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian arrived in Armenia yesterday evening following his visit to Azerbaijan.

He was welcomed by Armenia's Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan at Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport, Sputnik Armenia reported.

Ahmadian is scheduled to hold meetings with high-ranking Armenian officials on January 9, including with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.