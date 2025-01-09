Russia wants peace in South Caucasus - Kremlin

9 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is committed to peace, stability, and security in the South Caucasus.

Peskov emphasized that the South Caucasus is a region of great importance to Russia. The spokesman stressed that Moscow wants the region to experience peace, stability, predictability, and an environment of mutual trust and security.

According to him, Russia has strong relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, and they value these ties.

He noted that Russia is committed to doing everything in our power to further develop Baku-Yerevan relations.

Asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had recently held contacts with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the spokesman said that there were no contacts in those past days.