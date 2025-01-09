Kazakhstan bracing for electricity tariff hike

9 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The electricity tariffs may increase in Kazakhstan from February 1, 2025.

The Kazakh Ministry of Energy intends to approve maximum electricity tariffs. The cost of electricity for the Unified Purchaser may increase by approximately 2 tenge per kWh.

The ministry has announced that a total of 36 energy-generating entities have proactively submitted proposals for recalibrating the maximum tariff for electricity generation, set to take effect on February 1, 2025.

The imperative for recalibration stems from escalating expenses that transcend the organizations' influence. The primary driver of cost escalation is the upward trajectory in compensation for production team members.