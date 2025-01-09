Georgia to boost gas imports from Russia

9 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Natural gas consumption in Georgia should rise 2.8% year-on-year to 3.32 billion cubic meters in 2025, the press service of the Georgian Ministry of Economy said.

As reported, gas supplies from Azerbaijan should total 2.91 bcm in 2025, with plans to double supplies from Russia year-on-year to 400 million cubic meters.

The Georgian Ministry of Economy said that natural gas consumption totaled 3.23 billion cubic meters in 2024.

Georgia imported 2.25 bcm of gas in 2023, with Azerbaijan's share totaling 78.5% of the supplies, with Russia's share totaling 21.5%.