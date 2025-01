10 Jan. 9:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President-elect Donald Trump said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has expressed interest in holding bilateral talks.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Florida, Trump said that the preparations are underway for a meeting of the two leaders.

Regarding possible trilateral talks with the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said that the details about a meeting between the leaders of the US, Russia and China will be revealed later.