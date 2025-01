10 Jan. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia is breaking records in the import of trucks, Sakstat reports.

From January to November last year, 16,085 trucks were imported into the country, setting a record for 15 years. In value terms, the import of trucks increased by 28.7%, amounting to $198.4 million.

Heavy trucks are imported to the republic mainly from countries such as China, Germany, Türkiye, the Netherlands, France, and Japan.