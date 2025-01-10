Opposition expresses disappointment in Zurabishvili

10 Jan. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leader of the opposition party "Girchi" Iago Khvichia said that the Georgian society should not have trusted neither the former President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, nor the opposition.

Speaking about this, Khvichia noted that the lack of a plan of action is a recurring problem, adding that the Georgian opposition has no action plan.

According to Khvichia, if the former president had intended to make a plan, she would have done it during the development and discussion of her charter with the opposition before the parliamentary elections.