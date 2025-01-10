Media: Pashinyan leaves Defense Ministry employees without corporate transport

10 Jan. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The campaign against official transport, initiated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, continues, and its latests "victims" are the employees of the Defense Ministry, media reports.

As reported by Sputnik Armenia, according to the decision of the head of government, 12 PAZ buses were taken away from the ministry. Low-ranking employees of the ministry used them to get to work from Echmiadzin (Armavir region), Proshyan village and Abovyan city (Kotayk region), as well as remote areas of Yerevan, for free. The same buses also provided evening transportation back home.

It should be noted that the Defense Ministry is located on the outskirts of the Armenian capital, 1.5 km from the nearest bus stop.