More than 50 dangerous gas stations and warehouses dismantled in Armenia in two years

10 Jan. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over the past two years, 60 potentially dangerous gas stations and fuel warehouses have been dismantled in Armenia. This was on January 10 by the Head of Urban Development, Technical Standards and Fire Safety Inspectorate.

According to Khachatryan, the republic has seriously strengthened control in the field of technical and fire safety. He recalled that over 2,300 inspections were conducted last year, as a result of which more than 4,500 violations were identified.

In particular, he emphasized that, based on the results of inspections over the past two years, approximately 230 gas and petrol stations and warehouses have ceased operations, and about 60 being dismantled. In 2024, 120 such facilities ceased operations.