10 Jan. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Deputy Minister of Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov, nearly 14.8 million tons of cargo were transported through the republic's territory in 2024.

It is noted that cargo transportation increased by 1% compared to 2023, while the number of train passengers grew by 21% year-on-year.

Experts also analyzed the daily load on the wagons. On average, 375 wagons were loaded per day, with the daily cargo turnover of the republic’s railways exceeding 20,000 tons.