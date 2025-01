10 Jan. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to trading data on the ICE exchange in London, the price of Brent crude oil futures exceeded $78 per barrel. This happened for the first time since October last year.

Brent surpassed $78 per barrel at around 12:00 Moscow time. At first, the price grew by 1.48%, but analysts recorded a slight decrease in growth by 0.1% later.

Meanwhile, WTI crude oil futures also increased. It reached $75 per barrel, gaining 1.5%.