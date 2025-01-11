Georgian Foreign Minister to make first visit to Azerbaijan

11 Jan. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili will make an official visit to Azerbaijan. This will be her first foreign visit since an appointment as head of the Georgian Foreign Ministry. This became known at her meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tbilisi Faig Guliyev.

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili’s visit to Baku will take place soon, the country’s Foreign Ministry reports.

The relevant plans were announced at a meeting between Bochorishvili and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev. The diplomats discussed current issues in Azerbaijani-Georgian relations.

“In this context, special attention was paid to the upcoming official visit of the head of the Georgian Foreign Ministry to the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the holding of the 10th meeting of the Interstate Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries in Baku,”

– the Georgian Foreign Ministry informed.