Fuel oil spill reaches Yalta

11 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In Yalta, located on the southern coast of Crimea, fuel oil have been recorded for the first time after the oil tanker's crash in mid-December. Rescuers are heading to the spot.

Fuel oil from tankers that sank almost a month ago has been found in the sea and on the coast of Yalta, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported.

"Pollution has been detected in the waters of the sea and on the coast in the urban districts of Kerch, Yevpatoriya, Yalta, in the Saksky, Chernomorsky and Leninsky regions, as well as on Tuzla Island,”

– the Emergencies Ministry reported.

Earlier, on the southern coast of Crimea, fuel oil spills were found only in Sudak and Feodosia. At the moment, over 16 km of the Crimean coast, located on the territory of six municipalities, are contaminated with fuel oil.