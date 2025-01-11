Almost 3.5 mln tourists visited Sochi Reserve and National Park

11 Jan. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Olga Andronova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The flow of tourists to protected natural areas in Sochi significantly rose last year. The relevant data was announced by the mayor of the resort city Andrey Proshunin.

The Sochi Reserve and National Park attracted much more tourists last year than compared to 2023. The achievement was announced by the head of Sochi, Andrey Proshunin.

"Last year, the Sochi reserve and national park were visited by over 3.4 mln people - almost 1.5 times more than in 2023,”

- the city mayor said.

The politician recalled that today Russia celebrates special holiday, important for Sochi, the Day of Reserves and National Parks.