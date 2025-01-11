Minor earthquake hits Spitak outskirts

11 Jan. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Elizaveta Perelygina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Underground tremors were registered today in the northern part of Armenia. It was felt by residents of two settlements in the Lori province, including the city of Spitak. The strength at the epicenter reached three points.

An earthquake hit Northern Armenia this evening, the Rescue Service of the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

The magnitude of the tremors was 2.1. The epicenter was located a kilometer north of Spitak. The depth of the focus reached 10 km.

At the epicenter, the strength of the tremors was estimated at two-three points. They were felt by residents of Spitak, as well as the village of Arevashokh in the Lori province.