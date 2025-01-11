Azerbaijani national football team to play against Belarus

11 Jan. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

This spring, the Azerbaijani football players will play against the Belarusian national team. The game is scheduled for March.

The Azerbaijani national football team will play against the Belarusian team in a few months, a message posted on the AFFA website reads.

The friendly will be held in Baku on March 25. The exact time of the meeting will be announced later.

Fernando Santos’ team played their last match in the League of Nations against the Swedish team. The game took place on November 19 and ended in favor of the Swedish team with a score of 6:0.