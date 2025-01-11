Nearly 30 cars collided in Armenia

11 Jan. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Several mass accidents occurred today in the Aragatsotn province of Armenia, the local media reports. The accidents were caused by adverse weather conditions, namely fog, which reduced visibility, and ice.

A number of chain accidents occurred this morning and afternoon in Armenia.

The number of accidents took place in the Aragatsotn province, on the Yerevan-Gyumri highway, at its 4-kilometer section, between the 82nd and 86th kilometers. Over 8 hours, 27 cars collided in numerous accidents.

The causes of the accidents are difficult weather conditions, including ice and fog. In addition, some cars were fit with summer tires.

The drivers of all the cars collided were tested, no alcohol was found.