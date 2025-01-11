Los Angeles Fire: 153,000 people under evacuation order

11 Jan. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

153,000 Los Angeles residents are under evacuation order amid wildfires that raging in the county. Another 166,000 people, authorities warn, may be evacuated in the near future.

About 153,000 people must evacuate in Los Angeles due to record-breaking wildfires, County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

“Nearly 57,000 buildings remain at risk, and 166,000 people are under evacuation warnings,”

– the government official said.

He also announced the latest information on the number of people killed in the fire. According to the sheriff, 11 people have been confirmed dead, and 13 more are missing.