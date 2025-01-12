Dozens of guides certified in Dagestan

12 Jan. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the republican Ministry of Tourism, 70 guides and tour guide-interpreters were certified in Dagestan last year.

The ministry stated that for the first time, a sign language interpreter guide was certified. The guide will conduct excursions for tourists with hearing impairments.

The total number of specialists in this field who have been certified is now 176 in Dagestan, the ministry said.

In addition to this, 122 tourist signs were installed in 31 districts of the republic in 2024 to help travelers get to attractions.

It is emphasized that 608 such signs have been installed in Dagestan in total.