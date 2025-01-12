New commuter train to start running between Mineralnye Vody and Nevinnomyssk

12 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another pair of commuter trains has been scheduled between Mineralnye Vody and Nevinnomyssk, the press service of the North Caucasus Railway reported.

The commuter train will start running next week on Monday.

According to the schedule, train #6817 will depart from Mineralnye Vody at 17:53 Moscow time. The travel time is 1 hour 56 minutes. The train will arrive in Nevinnomyssk at 19:49 Moscow time.

The return commuter train from Nevinnomyssk to Mineralnye Vody will depart at 20:03. It will take 2 hours 8 minutes to get to Mineralnye Vody. The train will arrive at the final stop at 22:11.