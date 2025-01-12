10 new metro stations to be built in Baku in 5 years

12 Jan. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Baku plans to complete the construction of ten new metro stations by 2030.

"The program includes the completion of the construction of two more stations, the completion of the reconstruction of one station, and the construction of eight new stations",

Rahman Hummatov said.

He specified that the construction of the stations would be carried out as part of the updated development program of Baku Metro CJSC, which is planned until 2030.

Hummatov added that the new stations will significantly increase the passenger flow, which is projected to reach 88 million people.

Let us recall that today the Baku metro consists of three lines with a total length of more than 40 km and has 27 stations.