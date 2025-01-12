Uzbekistan national team defender may move to Manchester City

12 Jan. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to sports media, Uzbekistan national football team defender Abdukodir Khusanov will change leagues in the near future.

The talented player has attracted interest from Manchester City, which has already sent a transfer offer to the French club Lens.

It is reported that the transfer amount is about 50 million euros. According to sports insiders, Khusanov is positive about the possible transfer.

It should be noted that the defender has been playing for Lens since 2023. If the transfer takes place, Khusanov will become the most expensive player from Uzbekistan in the history of football.