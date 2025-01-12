Fire in Los Angeles: cause, victims, latest news

12 Jan. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

In just a few days, fires have swept through a huge area in California. Part of the population has been evacuated, and the death toll continues to rise. What caused the fire?

Cause of the Los Angeles Fire

Fires are not unusual in California, but the fire in January 2025 has turned into a real disaster. Currently, the Hollywood fire includes six different fires, the most dangerous of which are the Eaton Fire in the east and the Palisades Fire in the west.

Strong winds and drought, which began even before the fires, are contributing to the spread of the fire. In addition to natural factors, arsonists could have caused the fire.

Law enforcement has detained one suspect, and is investigating a case of arson. If the suspect is found guilty, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Another potential cause of the catastrophic fires has emerged. The utility company Edison International reported that a torn wire was found on a tower connected to the Eagle Rock Sylmar 220 kV line. The torn wire could have caused the fire. However, it has not been established whether the damage occurred before or after the fires started.

Los Angeles is burning: latest news

The fires began on January 7, and as of January 12, about 15,500 hectares have been engulfed in flames. Several wildfires are simultaneously raging in Los Angeles County.

According to the latest data, the fires claimed lives of 16 people: 11 in the Eaton fire zone and 5 in the Palisades fire. The identities of the victims have not been established.

More than 150,000 people have been evacuated, and another 166,000 California residents should be also prepared for the evacuation.

The fire destroyed over 12,300 buildings, including expensive mansions of many Hollywood stars and other famous people, with 57,000 buildings at risk.

According to preliminary estimates by the consulting company AccuWeather, the damage from the fires in Los Angeles will amount to about $55 billion.