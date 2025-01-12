Mishustin: Development of Caucasian Mineral Waters resorts to be expanded

12 Jan. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has ordered to expand the list of events that will be held in Caucasian Mineral Waters in the next five years as part of the comprehensive development of the region's resorts.

"More than 50 initiatives have been added to the updated list, including those planned for the city of Lermontov, as well as the Georgievsky, Mineralovodsky and Predgorny municipal districts",

the press service said.

New sanatoriums will be built in Stavropol Territory, and existing health resorts will be renovated. The plans include upgrading roads, improving infrastructure, and building new residential areas. Special attention will also be paid to mineral water wells, with plans to develop a network of mineral pipelines in Caucasian Mineral Waters region.