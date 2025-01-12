Erdoğan considers running for another presidential term

12 Jan. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that he may consider running for president once again.

The day before, During the Ak Parti congress, Erdoğan had a dialogue with the famous Turkish singer İbrahim Tatlıses. The singer asked Erdoğan if he was "ready to run for president again". In response, the Turkish President said: "With you, I am ready ".

This marks the first time Erdoğan has indicated the possibility of extension his term beyond 2028. Earlier, he had stated his intention to hand over the leadership of the country to a new generation after the completing of the current five-year term.

Erdoğan has served one term as President of Türkiye under the parliamentary system, and one term under the presidential system. Erdoğan came to power in 2014, then he was re-elected in 2018 and in 2023. He is currently serving his second five-year term under the presidential system. When the system changed, the first term was "reset".

Under the Turkish law, a president cannot be elected for more than two consecutive terms. However, Erdoğan could run for president if the Turkish parliament calls for early elections in the second half of 2027, shortly before the end of Erdoğan's current term.