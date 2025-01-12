Fuel oil to be pumped out of sunken tanker in Kerch Strait

12 Jan. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of Krasnodar Territory intend to solve the problem of new fuel oil emissions by pumping out the remaining oil products from the sunken tanker, the head of the region, Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"We have new emissions from a tanker, which should not have disrupted the disaster clean-up efforts in any way but it did. <…> Of course, serious work is required here to pump out oil products from this vessel and avoid additional spills into the water",

Kondratyev said.

He explained that the pumping project is planned to be implemented with the support of the federal authorities.

Earlier it became known about the establishment of a federal operational headquarters, which will make decisions on eliminating the consequences of the emergency in the Kerch Strait.