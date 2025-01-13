165 residents return to Jabrayil in Azerbaijan

13 Jan. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the morning of January 13, a convoy of vehicles carrying 39 families departed from the Garadagh district of Baku to the city of Jabrayil.

165 Azerbaijani residents are returning to their hometown. This became possible after the liberation of the territories from occupation, restoration work, and the organization of living conditions.

Infrastructure restoration and construction work continues in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur in Azerbaijan. Currently, over 30,000 people live in these areas, including former internally displaced persons and employees involved in various projects.