13 Jan. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli government has approved 12 candidates for new ambassadors and consul positions abroad, the press service of the Israeli Cabinet of Ministers reports.

Thus, Ronen Kraus has been appointed Israel's new Ambassador to Azerbaijan. His candidacy was presented by the Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

It should be noted that Kraus previously held a senior position in the Eurasian Department of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

George Deek is currently Israel's ambassador to Baku.