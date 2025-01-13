Ambassador: Comprehensive agreement between Russia and Iran includes 47 articles

13 Jan. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The agreement between Russia and Iran on a comprehensive strategic partnership includes 47 articles, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali shared.

"This agreement comprises a preamble and 47 articles. With the signing and implementation of this agreement, we will witness an increase in the level of cooperation between our countries in all areas",

the Ambassador said.

The document has been in development since 2022. Last year, Moscow and Tehran finalized the text. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Moscow for the signing, which is scheduled for January 17.