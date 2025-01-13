Azerbaijani army recognized as most powerful in South Caucasus

13 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the global military power ranking, Azerbaijan took 60th place, significantly surpassing Armenia and Georgia, which ranked 91st and 94th, respectively.

It should be noted that the military expenditures of the Azerbaijani budget in 2025 will amount to 8.4 billion manats.

Financing for military needs will be provided by additional revenues from the State Oil Fund.

According to the rating, the USA has the most impressive military potential. Russia took second place, and China ranked third. Experts from the Global Firepower assessed 145 countries in total.